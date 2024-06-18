Coach company investigating fire which shut major Shropshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services attended a large vehicle fire in Shropshire yesterday which forced a road closure between the A5 Preston Island to M54 junction seven - eastbound.

An Ausden Coaches bus was destroyed in the fire

Pictures show that one Ausden coach was involved and destroyed in the fire.

Thankfully, there were no casualties as the coach was empty, and the driver was able to exit the coach before it went up in flames.

Firefighters batte the blaze

An Ausden Coaches spokesperson said: "We are aware of a thermal incident on the A5 yesterday afternoon and we are carrying out a full investigation.

"The coach was returning empty back to the depot and the driver had disembarked prior to the incident.

Ausden Coach on fire

"The authorities have been notified and we have no further comment at this time."

The road was closed for almost an hour while firefighters battled the blaze. Crews remained at the scene of the fire to make the area safe.