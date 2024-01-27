Man appears in court charged with production of cannabis in Telford
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the production of cannabis at his home address in Telford.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Amadeo Cela, of Calcott, in Stirchley, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday but gave no indication of his plea.
The magistrates declined jurisdiction and ordered Cela to appear before Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 26, 2024.
Cela was remanded in custody in the meantime.