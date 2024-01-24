Eight drivers caught in Telford speeding clampdown by police and council
Eight motorists were given speeding tickets and a car was seized in Wellington as part of a joint operation between police and the borough council.
Published
Last updated
Telford & Wrekin Council joined forces with officers from Wellington's Safer Neighbourhood Team and West Mercia Police's Road Policing Unit in the speeding clampdown on Tuesday.
Among the speeders, officers said one motorist was caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel and another was caught using a bus lane.