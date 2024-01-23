Jury clears Telford man of killing his neighbour

The jury of five men and seven women at Stafford Crown Court found 32-year-old Ashley Harris not guilty of both the murder and the manslaughter of Anthony Wootton on Tuesday.

Mr Wootton, 41, was found dead in the car park of Orient Court in Woodside at around 6.30am on July 17.

His death followed a physical altercation with Harris the previous evening in nearby Armstrong Close where both parties lived.

The brawl had started after Wootton had attacked his partner Carlene Garrett at the home they shared on the close.

Ms Garret then fled to the home of Harris and his partner Amy Smith, "in fear of her life" and Mr Wootton had followed her to the address.