Former country house ‘rave venue’ to become upmarket hotel

A scheme lodged with Shropshire Council this week will see the Grade II listed Neach Hill manor house become a “luxury high end bar, restaurant and 12 bedroom hotel”, with a further 46 bedrooms planned as part of a new courtyard development on the site, if approved.

The plans include the partial demotion of outbuildings on the site to make way for new spa facilities, and repairs to the former walled garden to provide a venue for corporate events and weddings.

The application also includes plans for 58 residential units which developers Nazmo Ltd say will comprise 2,3,4,5 and 6 bedroom houses for both open market and rental occupancy. The applicant says the residential development is required to make the scheme financially viable.

The housing element of the scheme is designed around the concept of a “model village”, the applicant says, with houses arranged around “village greens and open spaces.”

Pre application advice received from Shropshire Council planners suggested that the houses may fall foul of green-belt planning rules, which the applicant acknowledged in its statement.

The scheme includes no affordable properties, as the developer says their inclusion would make the plans unviable.

“It is considered that the benefits the development as a whole will bring in addition to those relating to the restoration of Neach Hill House far outweigh the low level of harm to the Green Belt in this locality and that in principle the proposed development accords with both national and local planning policies protecting the Green Belt,” they said.

“Whilst, the proposed development will include some rental properties, the financial appraisal submitted with the application(s) clearly demonstrates that to provide affordable units under the Council’s policy would render the scheme unviable, and thus the aim of preserving Neach Hill House could not proceed. “

The 19th century Neach Hill House building fell into disrepair in the early 2000’s and became a notorious venue for illegal rave parties, resulting in what the owners describe as “extensive” damage to the building.

“It was between 2007 and 2014 that the house then became a noted location for ‘Rave’ parties, resulting in much damage to the interiors,” read a statement prepared by Shrewsbury based architect Arrol.

“It was over this period that the fire brigade was called out on several occasions. In July 2014 property was left vacant but, as previously mentioned, also severely damaged and exposed to the elements.”

The scheme will be considered by Shropshire Council planning officers.