The incident happened in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery. Paramedics were not required.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.46am on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

"Back of van alight, extinguished using dry powder and hose reel jet."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.