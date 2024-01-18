Horsehay residents raise concerns over 620 homes earmarked over four sites

The sites are situated within close proximity of each other next to the A5223 (Wellington Road) – on the edge of Horsehay.

The land – including the site of Meadowdale Nurseries & Garden Centre – has been earmarked for homes as part of the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan review.

The council are currently holding a consultation on their updated plan which has earmarked sites for 8,820 homes across the borough.

There are also additional sites earmarked outside Lawley (120 homes) and on the former Phoenix School site (128 homes).

Ian Preece, borough councillor for Horsehay & Lightmoor, is against the earmarked sites being included and has urged residents to send their feedback to Telford & Wrekin Council.

He said: “I’m against it full stop, I live right next to it.

“I’ve been in touch with the council and every time they tell me it’s not a done deal and that this is a consultation. There are rumours that I’m trying to quash that this is already happening.

“They (Telford & Wrekin) need to know what residents think. The consultation is for lots of different areas.”

Residents speaking at Dawley Hamlets Parish Council meeting on Wednesday night raised concerns including potential flooding and a lack of services.

A Horsehay resident, who spoke at the meeting, feared that building homes on the greenfield sites would result in additional flooding.

It was highlighted that currently rainwater from the Horsehay Village Golf Course, Meadowdale Garden Centre, Upper Coalmoor Farm and Veolia flows into a stream at the northern corner of a property boundary. He said that at the moment the stream is ‘just about’ coping.

However, he feared that taking away the green fields as a soakway could result in flooding on Wellington Road.

“All land proposed to be built on as part of two developments slope downwards towards the northern corner of Four Oaks property, there is nowhere else for any water to drain to as all the land is higher than that of Four Oaks,” argued a Horsehay resident.

Councillor Preece replied that this information was ‘invaluable’ and that Telford & Wrekin Council ‘need to know’.

There was also concerns raised about the impacts on ecology – including deer and badgers – by building on the proposed sites.

David Hopkins, a former Dawley Hamlets parish councillor, said that when the updated Local Development Plan was first revealed ‘nobody knew’ about the proposed developments.

He has produced 750 leaflets and distributed them around Horsehay, Lawley, Little Wenlock and around the surrounding area.

“If I hadn’t put the leaflet out a huge number of people would have known nothing about this,” said Mr Hopkins.

Concern was also raised that the earmarked land was beyond the urban rural boundary of the old Wellington Road.

They feared that once the rural boundary is breached that could open the door for other developments ‘right the way through to Much Wenlock’.

Dawley Hamlets parish council chairman Bob Wennington said that he agreed with all of the concerns raised by residents.

“It’s important that people get their responses in,” said councillor Wennington. “The more people who put responses in the more notice Telford & Wrekin Council will have to take.

“My biggest concern is that there isn’t the infrastructure to support the number of houses. Telford needs more houses but there are some places that can’t be built on.

“Where are the school places or doctors places coming from? Telford needs more houses, but where they go is important.

“There is a too big amount of houses (on the proposed sites) for nothing to be done about the infrastructure. We want to keep Horsehay a pleasant place to live. We’ve got to make sure people’s quality of life stays the same.”

Councillor Wennington also raised concerns about the impact that hundreds more cars would have on the existing highways.

The council’s chairman said that after listening to residents, elected members would email him their responses before he and the parish clerk put together the parish council’s formal response.

The public can submit responses to the consultation by visiting the local plan website:

The consultation ends on January 31.