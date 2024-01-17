It is the second time in six weeks that the residents of The Moorings at Long Lane, near Longdon-on-Tern, have not had the huge Calor Gas tanks on the site re-filled before they ran out.

They say calls to the Calor Gas emergency line proved fruitless. The company has since said it has added the park homes to a fixed cycle of deliveries which will "avoid this from happening again".

The latest problem began on Friday.

Pat Parr, one of the residents, said a meter on the tanks should alert Calor Gas that they were almost empty.