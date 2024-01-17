Community near Telford left without gas in cold weather after supply runs out and isn't replaced
People living in park homes near Telford were left without gas to heat their homes at the weekend.
By Sue Austin
It is the second time in six weeks that the residents of The Moorings at Long Lane, near Longdon-on-Tern, have not had the huge Calor Gas tanks on the site re-filled before they ran out.
They say calls to the Calor Gas emergency line proved fruitless. The company has since said it has added the park homes to a fixed cycle of deliveries which will "avoid this from happening again".
The latest problem began on Friday.
Pat Parr, one of the residents, said a meter on the tanks should alert Calor Gas that they were almost empty.