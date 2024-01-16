Neighbours back 'impressive' homes plan

Proposals have been submitted for two three-storey homes on the site of 47A Horton Lane in Telford.

Submitted plans to Telford & Wrekin Council show each of the homes with a semi-integrated double garage and three of the six bedrooms being en-suite, including a master suite.

“The proposed application buildings benefits from a prominent position within the desirable village of Horton, the properties are substantial in scale and therefore far exceed Nationally Described Space Standards,” said the application’s design and access statement.

“The proposed dwellings are of a contemporary high quality design style whilst referencing a material vernacular more typical of the area.

“The new dwellings are to be of high specification thermal construction to ensure reduced requirements on mechanical heating and cooling. Each dwelling will feature photovoltaic cells to the roof as well as electric vehicle charging points to garages.”

Plans include demolishing the existing ‘low quality’ buildings on the site.

Proposals include roof lights at second floor level to ensure sufficient natural daylight and ventilation ‘whilst visually reducing the impact of a second floor from the exterior design’.

“The internal configuration of each individual room has been considered by way of orientation and proximity to other rooms as well as provision of integrated storage and utility spaces,” the application adds.

“Each dwelling features a spacious protected front driveway, the front driveways are bounded by matching low brickwork walls with replanted hedgerows behind to offer both visual screening typical of the lane as well as enhanced ecological habitat.

“The gates to individual properties will be set back sufficient distance to allow accessing vehicles to be able to fully pull off the lane whilst waiting for gates to open.”

Plans revealed last week have received six letters of support from residents – with the majority living in Horton Lane.

One Horton Lane resident said: “I am 100 per cent supportive of this application. The properties intended to be constructed are extremely impressive, and very much in keeping with other homes recently built in Horton Lane.

“Once complete, they will only add benefit to the local area.”

Another resident added: “A fantastic looking project and I am very much in support of this application.

“The properties will maintain the high quality and standard of homes in Horton Lane and will be a welcome addition to the lane.

“I wish the applicant every success with this delightful development.”

Plans can be seen on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2024/0020.

Comments should be made during the consultation period which ends on January 29.