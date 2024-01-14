Shropshire's loneliest swan? Grieving bird visits school every day to stare at own reflection

The solitary swan was snapped waddling across Grange Avenue outside Telford Park School in Stirchley on Thursday by construction worker Spencer Clayton.

Commuters sat bemused and watched as the wildfowl stopped traffic and used the zebra crossing to make it safely to the other side.

But locals in Stirchley have said that the swan has been making the same journey from nearby Mad Brooke pool to the school each day for more than a year.

A swan has started hanging around at Telford Park School, after its mate died. It appears to find comfort in looking at its reflection in the glass panels on the school building

"The swan makes that journey every day from the pool to the school," said Gemma Davies. "Apparently it lost its partner.