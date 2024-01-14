Shropshire's loneliest swan? Grieving bird visits school every day to stare at own reflection
A widowed swan has been crossing a road every day so it can stare at its own reflection in the windows of a Telford school following the death of its mate last year.
The solitary swan was snapped waddling across Grange Avenue outside Telford Park School in Stirchley on Thursday by construction worker Spencer Clayton.
Commuters sat bemused and watched as the wildfowl stopped traffic and used the zebra crossing to make it safely to the other side.
But locals in Stirchley have said that the swan has been making the same journey from nearby Mad Brooke pool to the school each day for more than a year.
"The swan makes that journey every day from the pool to the school," said Gemma Davies. "Apparently it lost its partner.