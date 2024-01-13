Police and traffic wardens watching school run after concerns over parents' parking

Telford Police said concerns over the situation at situation at Wrockwardine Wood Infant School had been directed to themselves, and Telford & Wrekin Council

Robert Hughes, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for North Telford, said he had been to assess the situation and had seen parents flouting the rules.

He said that officers will be joining with the council's parking wardens to deal with parents who are not parking where they should – and not using the spaces just a "short walk away".

PCSO Hughes said that while some may feel they don't have time to park properly, "it is important they make time", adding that "parking outside school must be done with the safety of the children being priority".

He said: "The concern about cars dropping off and picking up from Wrockwardine Wood Infant school has been raised with the local police and the council.

"I am aware parking is at a premium but spaces are available a short walk away.

"In conjunction with Telford and Wrekin Council's enforcement team, we will be looking at the parking issues and dealing with the few that park where they should not.

"As I said previously, parking outside school must be done with the safety of the children being priority.

"Today I witnessed two cars parked where they should not, I understand that some parents/carer or guardians may feel they don't have time, but it is important they make time."

PCSO Hughes said that parents appear to be able to follow the rules when parking wardens – and the threat of a ticket – are present.

He said: "Parking offences such as contravening double yellow, single yellow and others parking regulations are dealt with by Telford and Wrekin Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers and I am told when they are not there the parking is worse, am I to deduce that drivers know its wrong and don't do it when there is a chance of not being caught?"

PCSO Hughes added that the officers would rather 'educate' drivers flouting the rules, than issue immediate fines.