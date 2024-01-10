String of motorists lose their licences after admitting drink-driving

They were dealt with by the court on Tuesday.

John Piddock, 55, of Elm Close, Oswestry, admitted driving a car in Elm Close on December 2 with 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 months along with a 12 month community order, including 120 hours of unpaid work and £249 in costs and surcharges.