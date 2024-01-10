String of motorists lose their licences after admitting drink-driving
Six people have been banned from driving after appearing before magistrates in Telford and admitting driving while over the alcohol limit during December.
By Sue Austin
They were dealt with by the court on Tuesday.
John Piddock, 55, of Elm Close, Oswestry, admitted driving a car in Elm Close on December 2 with 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.
He was disqualified from driving for 28 months along with a 12 month community order, including 120 hours of unpaid work and £249 in costs and surcharges.