Cancer charity thanks golf club for donation

The ladies golf team at Horsehay Golf Club put on the fundraiser for cancer support group Telford based Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Ladies captain, Lucy Taylor, said: ""I chose the Jayne Sargent charity as I have always supported national cancer charities and this time we wanted to support a local charity.

"Looking on line I found their website and was impressed by all they do and we look forward to supporting the charity further in the year ahead."

Sara Shah lead for the charity, added: "We are delighted to have received this donation which will help people who are going through cancer in Telford.

"We meet on the last Tuesday of every month at Hazeldine House in Telford between 11am-1pm and together find friendship and support."