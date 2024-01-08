New children's role-play centre for kids to 'let their imagination run wild' opens in Telford

Big Street Little Feet, which features a role-play post-office, bakery, vets and hospital, has opened its doors at 2 Anstice Square in Madeley, Telford.

The centre is for children of all ages and will bring their imagination to life within fun learning and play areas throughout the three-storey building.

Facilities include a specifically designed baby room with soft furnishing and treasure baskets and two conjoining sensory rooms kitted out with sensory equipment.

The role-play town shops and services also include a supermarket, hairdresser and police station.

The business offers exclusive hire of the venue for parties catering for up to 35 children with a 'basic' and 'deluxe' party package.

Specific sessions for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are also available every Monday as well as discounted sessions for childminders and local nurseries in the area.

Business owners Leanne and Nicole Bayton both work in nurseries and have over 18 years experience working in early years settings with children and their families.

The pair are hoping their new venture will really take off in Madeley and give children enjoyment and a sense of inclusion and fulfilment.

Leanne Bayton, Nicole Bayton and Kerry McCoy at the role-play centre

Leanne said: “We are both mums to young toddlers but at times it’s hard finding something a little different to occupy their busy and curious minds.

“We have attended many soft play centres which become tiresome for them after a short period of time and they quickly lose interest.

“Children have fantastic and active imaginations and spend hours at home dressing up, creating roles for themselves, carrying out tasks, initiating and leading their own play and creating their own enjoyment with often the simplest of things.

“Hopefully, this will be the perfect venue for them to let their imagination run wild!”

The business opened with help from Telford & Wrekin Council in the form of a business start-up grant through the Pride in Our High Street programme.

Nicole added: “We are really excited to open Big Street Little Feet in Madeley and are very grateful for the support we’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council to help turn our vision into a reality.

“As well as ensuring that children of all abilities visit us and benefit from a stimulating and engaging learning environment, we’re also aiming to increase footfall to the high street in Madeley and create jobs for local people.

“We hope families come and visit us and see what we’ve got to offer.”

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Lee Carter said: “This is a fantastic addition to Madeley and offers something completely new, catering for all areas of a child’s development.

“It’s also transforming an old building over three floors into a facility which we are sure will be extremely popular in the community.

“This is another great example of the support we are giving businesses like Big Street Little Feet through the Pride in Our High Street programme, so they can make their business dreams come true.”