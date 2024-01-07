Major roadworks set to start in Telford as the schools re-open after Christmas break

Improvements to a junction in St George’s are set to start on Monday, with residents being advised to plan journeys – particularly those on the first school run of the year - to avoid disruption.

Bus company Arriva has also had to make changes to some of their key routes in the town.

Councillor Lee Carter Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy and Neighbourhood Services) said: “We’re committed to continuing to invest in our roads, footpaths and infrastructure despite ongoing cuts in funding from government. This is a complex scheme which will deliver improvements requested by residents and local councillors.”

The start of the closures coincides with the general return to work after the Christmas holidays and coincides with the first day of term at St George's C of E Primary School and Nursery.

The work will affect the B5061 Holyhead Road at the junctions of Furnace Lane and St Georges which will be fully closed to vehicles. Access to Snedshill, where stores Aldi and Wickes are located, and Castle trading estates remain open as usual and can be accessed from the Greyhound and Priorslee roundabouts.

The significant engineering project will include rebuilding a retaining wall alongside Holyhead Road, resurfacing roads and footpaths and installing traffic lights with pedestrian and cycle facilities.

It forms part of the council’s record Investment being made into highways, foot and cycle paths and street lighting despite cuts to funding from government.

The work is due to be completed by the end of Spring – around 12 weeks and dedicated teams will be on site to assist pedestrians as needed.

Parents and carers with pupils attending the school are advised to plan their journeys and the diversion route can be found on the special council website.

Bus company Arriva says a number of its services will be affected from January 8 to March 29.

Service 4 Will divert via the A442 picking up normal line of route at Euston Way towards Telford Bus Station and The Greyhound Island Oakengates. The service will not serve bus stops Central Park and Priorslee Roundabout on Holyhead Road and Fitness First on the A5.

Service 5, 5a, 5e & 6 will divert via Snedshill Way, Priorslee Road and Canongate. These services will be unable to serve the bus stops Central Park on Holyhead Road, Greyhound Island and Hancock’s Drive on Station Road,

Service 7 – Normal line of route.