Telford cheerleaders shine at Blackpool competition

Cheer Athletics had tremendous success in the event at Blackpool Winter Gardens, which saw more than 2000 athletes compete from across the country.

They achieved 13 first places, two seconds, a third, a fifth and the Grand Champion title for the highest score of the day.

They also won the Innovative Choreography Award.

Rachael Smart, owner and program director of Cheer Athletics Telford, said: "These are incredible results in an extremely tough competition.

"We are so proud of all athletes and know that these results are testament to the hard work, talent and dedication our athletes put into their extracurricular activities."

Cheer Athletics has free open evenings coming up on February 5 and 7.

Tumbling (gymnastics), cheerleading or dance classes are now available including a free taster class.

To find out more, email telfordinfo@cheerathletics.uk.