New Year brings early morning arrivals at Shropshire's maternity unit

While many of us were out partying – or recovering from partying, some people were a bit tied up elsewhere.

The Women and Children's unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford was home to a number of true new beginnings, as it welcomed several New Year's Day babies.

One of the first youngsters born in the county for 2024 was Zara – a baby girl weighing 7lb 15.5oz.

Zara's mum, Amina Suleman, gave birth at around 6.32am.

Amina Suleman with her new baby daughter Zara, who was born on New Year's Day.

Later that morning it was the turn of Jana Middlebrook and Walter Hurdley, from Westbury, to welcome their baby boy into the world.

The youngster, currently named Baby Hurdley until the couple decide on his name, was born at 10am weighing 9lb 3oz.