Here's some of the charges made in Telford over Christmas

Police in Telford have shared a selection of charges made over the festive period. The charges include theft, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

On Saturday, December 23, Molly Brown, aged 26 of High Street, Wellington, Telford, was charged with theft from stores in relation to an incident at a store in Telford Shopping Centre on December 7.

Brown is due to appear before Telford Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

On Christmas Eve, Lee Moseley, 50 of no fixed abode, was charged with criminal damage to property and a public order offence in relation to an incident at Trench Lock on December 22.

Moseley was remanded in custody and appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day. He is set to return to Telford Magistrates Court on January 24, and is required to follow court bail conditions until then.

Kyle Walker, 24, of Bournside Drive, Brookside, was charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker on Christmas Day.

The charges relate to an incident in Ludford Drive in Stirchley on Christmas Eve.

Walker was remanded in custody and appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day. The 24-year-old was bailed and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on February 6.

Also on Christmas Day, David Wilkes, 45, of Hoop Mill, Hadley, was charged with a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to an incident on Hadley High Street on Christmas Eve.

Wilkes was remanded in custody and appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day. Wilkes was released on conditional bail and is due to appear before Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 23.

On Boxing Day, Nicky Bradley, 40, of Hills Lane Park, Madeley, was charged with two counts of causing criminal damage in relation to an incident on The Avenue, Wrockwardine, over Christmas.

Bradley was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 27.

The same day, Matthew Astbury, 37 of Willowfield, Woodside, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred in Dawley Green Way on Christmas Day. Astbury was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 27.