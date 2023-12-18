Thousands watched the 29-year-old struggle to hold back tears as he became one of 12 going through to the penultimate show, to be broadcast this Saturday.

They included Callum's close family and friends enjoying a Christmas pyjama party at brother Arran's house.

Builder Callum, who only sang karaoke or serenaded mates on the building sites he worked on before the ITV show, says the The Voice has already started to change his life.

And he said he was starting to believe in himself.

The 'Telford lad', from Wellington, has already been invited to sing at Telford's Parklands Festival in June next year with other gigs coming in.

Speaking on Monday after The Voice went out, Callum admitted he had prepared himself for disappointment at the callbacks stage of the show.

"I didn't think that I had done enough to get through so I was mentally prepared not to go through. Then when Sir Tom called out my name I lost all my composure and I could feel my bottom lip going."

Brother Arran was waiting in the hotel room close to the studios during the callbacks filming.

"Cal had been absolutely ages and I was so nervous. He came through the door and immediately burst into tears so I went over and was consoling him, saying he had done well to get so far. Then he said he had got through."

Arran hosted the callbacks party for family and friends at his house on Saturday, with only the brothers and their parents knowing the result.

"It was brilliant. Everyone came along in the Christmas PJs and the atmosphere was so tense. Then of course everyone erupted when Cal got through."

The singer said watching his performance back had given him "so much confidence".

"I realised that my performance was quality," he said.

"The competition has given me so much confidence. So many of those auditioning were semi-professional and the only singing I had done was on building sites and karaoke.

"My social sites, Callum Doignie Music, have soared. I am getting offers of gigs and I really am starting to believe in myself and that I have a future career in music.

"I have had so many wonderful messages from people I was at school with or know me through the building business, and it means so much."

Callum said his family has been "so supportive".

"It was my brother, Ashley, who filled in the application form for The Voice and brother Arran has been driving me all over the place.

"I am so lucky."