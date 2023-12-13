Young mother who headbutted pub landlord and threatened to 'burn your kids' is spared jail

Elizabeth Shepherd, of Griffins Wood Close in Horsehay, Telford, had pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening/abusive words or behaviour and two charges of assault when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court was told that the charges related to an incident at the Wrekin View pub in Overdale on April 29 this year.

Sharan Gill, prosecuting, told the court that the 22-year-old was with a group of females on the night in question.

She told the court that an altercation between another group of women had erupted and the pub landlord approached Shepherd to "try to calm her down".