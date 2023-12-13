'Intoxicated' driver caught behind the wheel with no licence is banned from driving

Nathan Newman of Leonards Close in Donnington, Telford, refused to give a sample to police officers when he was pulled over in a silver Hyundai in Station Road, Oakengates on September 1 this year, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving with no insurance and driving without a full licence, had got behind the wheel of his friend's car because she was too intoxicated to drive, the court heard.

Mrs Sharan Gill, prosecuting, told magistrates that police officers spotted the Hyundai on the A442 travelling at "excess speed" and in an "erratic manner".

She said police decided to pull Newman over after he "drove over a roundabout".

"He came to a stop. He smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet," said Mrs Gill.

She said that while in custody, he gave a "no comment" interview and refused to provide officers with an evidential sample of breath.

The court was also told that Newman had "suffered alcoholism for a long period of time" and had never held a full driving licence.

Magistrates disqualified him for 30 months and endorsed his provisional driving licence for being behind the wheel with no insurance and driving without full driving licence.

He was also ordered to pay £369 in fines, court costs and surcharges.