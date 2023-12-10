Drivers told to take extra care as roads affected by storms

The force says it has had an increase in 999 calls over Sunday.

Police are also urging motorists not to attempt to drive through flood water as it could put their own and others lives in danger.

A spokesperson for West Mercia said as well as flooding from the torrential downpours strong winds had also led to fallen trees and debris on roads.

"Please take extra care. If the road is blocked, please contact the Highways Team or your local authority.

"Please do not attempt to drive through flood water. You are putting yourself and others in danger and it could damage your vehicle."

Officers said 999 should only be used in an emergency.

"Road users should follow these steps: Drive to the conditions before you; Allow extra time for journeys; Take extra care while driving."