Conservatives announce new candidate for Telford seat at next election

Hannah Campbell, a 33-year-old political campaigner currently based in Worcester, has been selected as the Conservative's prospective parliamentary candidate at the next general election.

Over the summer, Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan revealed she would not be standing in the next election.

Ms Campbell has been described by the Telford Conservative Association as a "seasoned political campaigner" who was first elected to political office in May 2011.

She has served as both a town and district councillor and stood in Birmingham Selly Oak in the 2019 General Election.

Her biography describes her as a "digital skills expert" that now mentors female entrepreneurs.

Nigel Dugmore, chairman of Telford Conservative Association, said: "Hannah is a fantastic candidate and will be a strong voice for Telford residents in Parliament."

Ms Campbell will face Telford & Wrekin Council's leader Shaun Davies at the next general election, who was announced as Labour's candidate for the Telford seat last year.

The date of the next general election has not yet been announced, but the latest possible date for it to be held would be January 28, 2025.