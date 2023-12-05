Water pump failure hits supplies across wide swathes of Telford

Some of the pumps that help move water around the area have stopped working and residents have been told that they may experience lower pressure than normal, or their supply may stop completely.

In an update at 8.26am, Severn Trent Water apologised to people still experiencing issues but they should "rest assured we’re committed to getting this resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible for you."

The problem came to light at about 5.25am this morning but the good news is that Severn Trent Water has sent its engineers to the area and they are working to reset the pumps which should restore supplies.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you and as soon as we know more, we will update web page."