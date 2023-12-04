Crash at busy interchange means long delays for rush hour drivers

Rush hour traffic was brought to a halt following the collision at the Holliswood Interchange.

Two cars were involved in a collision at the interchange, the junction with the A442 Queensway and the A5 Rampart Way.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision happened on the northbound entry slip road.

It said a fire appliance was mobilised from Telford and the crew used Environment agency equipment to keep drains clear of fuel spillage.

No one was trapped in the vehicles.

"The incident was left in the hands of the police," a spokesperson said.

Queues build up on roads leading to the interchange with long delays for rush hour motorists.