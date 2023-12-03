Firefighters free casualty from vehicle after Telford crash

Two fire crews were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer to a report of a road traffic collision at Colliers Way, Telford, at 11.37am on Sunday .

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the ambulance service was also at the scene of the incident which involved one vehicle.

Fire crews used small gear to release one person from the locked vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

The fire service part in the incident was declared over at 11.52am.

The is no more information on the condition of the patient.