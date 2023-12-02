Snow risk as yellow weather warning issued for West Midlands

The Met Office warning lasts from 6pm today, through to noon tomorrow.

It warns snow and ice may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure, and comes after most people will have woken up to freezing conditions this morning, with the cold snap having well and truly taken hold.

Shropshire Council has warned resident to take care, while the Met Office said some roads and railways are "likely to be affected" by the conditions, with longer journey times to be expected by road, bus and train.

The Met Office added that there would probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths resulting in "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces".

The yellow weather warning, issued just before 9.30am today, follows others for snow and ice that have already been issued for parts of Scotland, Cumbria, the eastern coast of England and a yellow warning of ice in the South West of England.

Flights have resumed at Glasgow Airport after its runway was opened following heavy snow, the travel hub confirmed.

The decision was made to suspend all flight operations on Saturday morning, with the airport posting on social media at 7.24am.

At 10.20am, the airport posted: "Our runway is now fully operational again and we are working with our airline partners and their handlers to resume flight schedules.

"Passengers should continue to contact their airlines for further info.

"Thank you to everyone affected for their patience and understanding."

The Met Office has extended a weather warning for snow and ice in Cumbria, northern Lancashire and the Scottish coast south of Dumfries.

The yellow weather warning is now in place throughout all of today but covers a reduced area.

The weather service warned that one to three centimetres of snow is possible at low levels and two to five centimetres on higher ground.

It added that further snow showers could combine with icy surfaces to lead to some disruption to road, bus and train services.

The Met Office has also issued an amber warning for snow in Cumbria for the rest of Saturday.

It said 10cm to 15cm of snow is possible in some areas before showers begin to ease overnight.

In the warning, issued at 12.43pm, the weather service said frequent snow showers would bring further disruption to transport and infrastructure in the area of North West England.

It added that there was a "good chance that some rural communities could become cut off" and power cuts were likely, with the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage, to be affected.

The Met Office said travel delays on roads were also likely and could leave some vehicles and passengers stranded.