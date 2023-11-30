College Christmas fair runs alongside skills event

The event, at the Wellington campus from 5pm to 7.30pm, will include stalls from more than 30 local businesses, while products made by college students will also be on sale.

There is free car parking on site, and visitors will be greeted with a complimentary drink and mince pie on arrival.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to support Shropshire-based businesses, and to buy local this Christmas,” said college marketing manager Louise Farmer.

“We will have jewellery stalls, plus arts and crafts, knitwear, embroidery, and much more, including many items made by our talented creative students.”

The fair will run alongside Telford College’s professional skills open event, spotlighting the growing range of adult programmes for people looking to change career, or learn new skills.

Online learning options, university-level studies, short professional programmes and adults maths and English qualifications, are all being promoted.

“Our approachable expert staff will be on hand to talk about a huge variety of full-time and part-time development programmes, and explain about our latest range of ‘Into Employment’ options,” Louise said.

These include specific qualifications designed to meet local skills needs, including HGV driving, accounting, security industry licence, business studies, and forklift truck driving.

Telford College’s apprenticeships specialists will also be on duty, alongside the team from Keele University to discuss progression opportunities.

Louise said: “You’ll also be able to find out about our brand new facilities coming soon in the Telford town centre, including a Digital and Maths Skills Hub in the Station Quarter, and new Sixth Form centre.

“Whether you are already in employment, or looking to get back into work, you’ll find plenty of great ideas – and you can do some Christmas shopping at the same time!”

To register, or for more details, visit www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/christmas-fayre-and-professional-skills-open-event/