Church to host Christmas tree festival

The event will be at Oakengates United Church on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 8, 9, and 10.

On Friday the church will be open from 10am to 4pm for public viewing with refreshments available.

At 7pm there will be a Community Carols and Songs evening with light refreshments.

The event is free to attend and the singing will be led by the Haberdashers Abraham Darby Ensemble.

On Saturday from 10am to noon a coffee morning will be raising funds for charity and serving bacon sandwiches, toast, tea and coffee.

The church will be open on Saturday for public viewing from 10am to 4pm.

On Saturday evening there will be a concert by Hadley Orpheus Male Voice Choir from 7pm.

Tickets cost £7 and can be purchased on the door.

On Sunday morning there will be celebration of the Christmas Tree Festival and the Church Anniversary at 11am led by Rev Dr Marcus Torchon.