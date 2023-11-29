Telford park could soon have a hot food takeaway building fitted with toilets and baby changing facilities

Proposals have been submitted by Great Dawley Town Council to have a catering unit in Dawley Park off George Street.

The town council state that the building will be open to coincide with their events in the park.

The single storey unit includes an accessible toilet with baby change facilities.

The unit will also cater for a ‘small selection’ of sit-down diners, but mainly takeaway food and drinks.

“The intention is that the town council will serve warm and cold drinks, cakes and reheated food made off site, therefore at this time no extraction equipment is provided,” say the town council in their planning statement.

“It will be open for seasonal hours, in the summer to fall in line with children coming out of school and community events such as Dawley Day and winter opening hours will be shorter, but will be open for specific events for example Light Switch On.

“The café will be open longer hours during the summer months ie four to five hours per day and closed more over the winter months.”

The council states that the proposed catering unit will be ‘as waste free as possible’. No bins are included in the plans with the expectation that any waste from cups will be disposed of in the bins provided.

As part of the council’s application form they said that pre-application advice was given due to the site being situated in the Green Network.

“(Planning) officers are satisfied that as the application site is an existing area of hardstanding it does not therefore contribute to the grassland designation,” the application states.

“In terms of the public open space, the proposal would not affect the grassed areas which are used for recreational purposes. Therefore, officers are satisfied that the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the Green Network and will enhance the existing public open space.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number TWC/2023/0887. Comments can be made during the consultation period which ends on December 20.