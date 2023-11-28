Microwave starts fire at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Blists Hill Victorian Town in Telford at around 12.17pm on Tuesday.

Two fire crews from Telford Central and Tweedale had responded to the call that had been described as a 'commercial' fire.

When the crews arrived at the museum, which attempts to recreate the sights, sounds and smells of a Victorian Shropshire town in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they found the alarm had been raised by a fire in a kitchen.

SFRS said crews had to use breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put out the fire, which was extinguished shortly after their arrival.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the fire had been started by a microwave in the kitchen.

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been approached for comment.