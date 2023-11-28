Empty shop in Shrewsbury set for conversion into flats

Shropshire Council has approved plans for the former HSS Hire Shop in St Michael’s Street, Shrewsbury to be converted into eight flats – including an upward extension.

Applicant Laith Zaza says that the former tool rental business closed two years ago and the building is currently empty.

“The scale of the building remains the same in terms of footprint, with only a small uplift in height centrally to accommodate the proposed apartments,” says the applicant’s design and access statement.

“The proposal involves retaining the existing building and fabric in its entirety, with the only alterations being re-introducing windows – almost all within existing openings, and a slight upward flat roof extension to accommodate the internal floor levels required.

“The latter alteration has been kept below the existing front height, meaning the scale and form of the building does not appear any differently from the front

“The reading of the building and historic character is therefore evident and retained. Materials and style would match existing.