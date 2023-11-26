Emergency crews called to two-car crash at roundabout in Telford

Fire and ambulance crews rushed to Woodside roundabout in Madeley at about 5.30pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collision with persons trapped at Woodside roundabout in Madeley - Telford.

"At 17:39pm, five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to deal with the incident including cutters/spreaders, electric saws/cutters and environment agency equipment

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"RTC involving two cars, casualties left in care of Ambulance service."