Car completely destroyed in Telford fire

The incident happened on Hadley Road, Wombridge, at around 11pm on November 20.

Firefighters from Wellington Station were sent to the scene to deal with the incident.

When they arrived they found an estate vehicle completely destroyed by the blaze.

The crews used two hose reel jets with foam to extinguish the flames.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's involvement in the incident was declared over at 11.53pm.