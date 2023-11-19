Driver repeatedly caught at the wheel whilst disqualified narrowly avoids immediate jail

Magistrates decided not to immediately send Brian Apalisok, of Dawley Bank, Telford, to prison after being told that he "showed remorse and was trying to retain his employment".

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of driving while disqualified on June 1, 2, 9, 15, 23 and 28. He also admitted six counts of driving without insurance.

Apalisok's sentence was handed down at Telford Magistrates Court on November 8, almost two months after he admitted the offences. He had received an interim driving ban which has now been confirmed at 18 months.

Magistrates were told that most of the offences related to being seen in Castle Street, Telford, with other offences in Cemetery Road, Dawley Bank.

He was handed six consecutive four-week jail terms for each of the driving while banned charges, giving a total of 24 weeks.

Magistrates decided that the offences are "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders".

But they decided to suspend the jail sentence for 18 months because the "defendant showed remorse and was trying to retain his employment."

They took Apalisok's guilty pleas into account.

He was given no separate penalty for the six allied no insurance charges.

The charges Apalisok faced were were driving while disqualified and with no insurance in Castle Street, Telford, on June 1, 2, 9, 15, 23, 2023.

He was also charged with using a Range Rover Vogue in Cemetery Road, Dawley Bank, while disqualified and with no insurance on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Magistrates ordered Apalisok to arrange to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £154 by December 6, 2023.