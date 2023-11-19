15 more adorable cats near Shropshire waiting for their forever home
Cats Protection has dozens of adorable kittens waiting for their forever home.
Some of the cats must be rehomed with another, such as a sibling, while others prefer to be the only animal in the house. Some of them get along with other cats and even dogs too.
Families hoping to adopt a cat are advised that some cats are not able to live in a home with young children, due to lack of training, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.
Here are all of the cats in Shropshire and nearby that are up for adoption by a caring new owner.
Prudence
Age: 13
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Sammie
Age: Two
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Tux
Age: Two
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Tabby
Age: Four months
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Tiddy
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Tiddy
Age: Four months
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Tabby
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Splodge
Age: Two
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone or with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Angel
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Billy
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Bobby
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Amber
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Holly
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Seren
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Skye
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Jade
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Ginger
Age: Four
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, no cats or dogs
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
To find out more or to adopt a cat, visit cats.org.uk