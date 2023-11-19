15 more adorable cats near Shropshire waiting for their forever home

Some of the cats must be rehomed with another, such as a sibling, while others prefer to be the only animal in the house. Some of them get along with other cats and even dogs too.

Families hoping to adopt a cat are advised that some cats are not able to live in a home with young children, due to lack of training, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.

Here are all of the cats in Shropshire and nearby that are up for adoption by a caring new owner.

Prudence

Age: 13

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Sammie

Age: Two

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Tux

Age: Two

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Tabby

Age: Four months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Tiddy

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Tiddy

Age: Four months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Tabby

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Splodge

Age: Two

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone or with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Angel

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Billy

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Bobby

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Amber

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Holly

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Seren

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Skye

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Jade

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Ginger

Age: Four

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, no cats or dogs

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

To find out more or to adopt a cat, visit cats.org.uk