Watch: What do people in Telford really think of the town named one of the 'ugliest' in the country?
Telford was named in a list of 'the ugliest places in the UK' by The Telegraph this week, and we weren't the only ones surprised by it.
Megan Jones
In light of the national newspaper reporting Ludlow among the prettiest places in the UK and Telford among the ugliest - third ugliest, to be exact - we took to the paths of Telford Town Park to talk to residents and visitors about how they feel about the judgement.