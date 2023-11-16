People of all ages and abilities are invited to wear white and participate in the White Ribbon-themed parkrun in Telford Town Park this Saturday.

Once participants have finished their run, jog or walk, they will join in with creating Telford’s largest-ever human White Ribbon as a symbol of unity against domestic abuse.

The campaign asks people, predominantly men, to make the White Ribbon promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women - and pledge boards will be available for people to sign on the day.

Many women choose to participate in parkrun on Saturday mornings because it’s somewhere they feel safe, comforted by the presence of others and the time of day.

A study by adidas earlier this year found that 92 per cent of women surveyed "are concerned for their safety when they go for a run".

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is sponsoring this weekend's event to "draw attention to ways everyone can make a difference".

On the day, deputy mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Ian Preece, will sign a pledge and encourage others to do so before completing the run.

Councillor Preece said: “If we speak out when we see sexist or harassing behaviour amongst our friends, we can stop this being seen as acceptable, stop violence escalating and create a better society for everyone in Telford and Wrekin.

“There are close links between what we’re told it means to be a man and gender-based violence. Calling out inappropriate language such as sexist ‘banter’ is just one of the things men can do.

"While most of us do not use violence, all boys and men have a responsibility to help prevent it."

Telford's 5k parkrun takes place on Saturdays at 9am throughout the year and new runners are welcome to attend. The event is free to join but anyone who wants to track their run on the parkrun website is asked to register online at: parkrun.org.uk/register/?eventName=telford.

Runners are asked to wear white, and to make their way to the finish line after the run for a photo at 9.45am.