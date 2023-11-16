Age gap is forgotten as nursery children visit residents in care home

The Wooden Tops Day Nursery in Park Lane, Woodside, recently took harvest festival hampers to the nearby Bennetts House.

Staff and the children were invited in to meet residents.

Deputy manager, Danielle Spencer, at Wooden Tops, said: “The children enjoyed donating our harvest festival hampers to Bennetts house, they spent some time with the residents and enjoyed interacting with them. It is great to be able to reconnect with the community after the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Staff and parents donated fruit and vegetables that were then put into specially make, colourful hampers.