Consultation events announced for major house building plans

Telford & Wrekin Council is holding the sessions as part of the consultation on its draft Local Plan.

People will be able to talk to the council's strategic planning team and site promoters for larger sites to find out more and share their views on the proposals.

The 11-week consultation on the proposal started last month.

The draft plan, which runs from 2020 to 2040, sets out where housing and business developments can be built across the borough over that time period.

In it the council has put forward a number of potential sites for 8,800 new houses, and 134 hectares of new employment space.

Sites for more than half of the homes needed in the next twenty years already have planning permission, so the draft plan seeks to find new sites for the remaining 8,800 homes needed – equivalent to 441 homes per year.

As the number of new homes built in the borough peaked at just under 1,500 in 2022, the draft Local Plan anticipates a reduction to this level of growth.

Three 'sustainable urban extension' (SUE) sites are planned for the north of the town – each including thousands of houses.

One for land north east of Muxton would provide 2,700 homes, another on land to the north west of Bratton and Shawbirch would provide for 2,100 homes, and a third on land to the north of the A442 at Wheat Leasowes would include 3,100 homes.

Five drop in events are planned around the borough, beginning in Telford Town Centre on Thursday, November 23, followed by three sessions close to areas where the SUEs are proposed.

The meetings will also be attended by the site promoters, and another general drop in session in Horsehay.

Members of the council’s strategic planning team will also be on hand.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: "We encourage all residents and stakeholders to actively participate in these events. The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan is a crucial document that will shape the future of our borough. Your input is invaluable in ensuring we create a thriving and sustainable community."

The sessions will take place as follows: 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 23, Meeting Point House, Telford Town Centre; 4am to 8pm, Tuesday, November 28, Shawbirch Community Centre, with a specific focus on the proposed SUE near Bratton; 4pm to 8pm, Wednesday, November 29, Leegomery Community Centre, focussed on the proposed SUE near Wappenshall; 4pm to 7pm, Tuesday, December 5, Horsehay Village Hall; 4.30pm to 8pm, Tuesday, December 12, St John's Church Hall, Muxton, for the proposed SUE near Muxton.

The consultation will run for eleven weeks, until Friday, December 12.

For more information visit www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.