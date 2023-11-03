Telford Centre is ready for 'Big Sleep Out' event

The initiative helps local charities support homeless people in Telford and Wrekin and this year's event will take place on Friday, November 17.

Members of the centre’s management team will be among those taking part, making shelters from cardboard and sleeping out overnight for good causes.

The event will take place at Telford Centre car park, above Zara, between 7pm and 7am and is open to all ages including individual participants and groups.

The evening will contain musical entertainment, hot and cold refreshments, a competition to win a chocolate hamper and a medal for all those who make it through to the morning. But most of all, participants will be helping to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help support those in need of shelter.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre said: “This is a fantastic initiative that we are very pleased to host and take part in, and the charities that will be supported do amazing work."

The four charities that will be supported by the event are Manin Place, Stay, KiP Telford and YMCA Wellington.

The Big Sleep Out

Mike Holt, Executive Director, Telford Big Sleep Out, said: “The Telford Big Sleep Out is a key event for the local charities it supports and brings to the forefront, the necessary conversations about homelessness and its impacts across Telford & Wrekin.

"We are delighted to have the support of Telford Centre and Telford & Wrekin CVS at this year’s event. Their support has enabled us to host the charity fundraiser at a prime location and offer participants the all-important refreshments on a cold night out.

"TBSO takes months of planning and lots of hard work by those involved. Having such valuable support helps the event come together and makes it that little bit more special. We look forward to seeing everyone on the big night.”

If you would like to get involved in ‘Telford’s Big Sleep Out’ or make a donation, visit telfordcentre.com