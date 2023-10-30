Telford motorists warned of new orders coming in for various roads from today

Among the orders that comes into effect today is a restricted Parking Zone where no waiting or loading will operate from 8-9am and 2-4pm from Monday to Friday inclusive on Old Office Road, Dawley from Concorde Road to its south western road closure.
A controlled parking zone with no waiting restrictions will be brought in between 8-9am and 3-4pm on Mondays to Fridays at Saxon Court, Apley, from Pool Farm Avenue to the north.
In addition the council will introduce a mandatory school keep clear, no stopping, area on Bradley Road, Donnington to operate both sides of road from 19 Ambleside Way in a northernly direction.