Family says they will cherish memories forever as they pay tribute to 'loving father' who died in crash

Scott Matthews

Scott Matthews, 36, from Telford, died in a crash on the A442 in Wombridge, last month.

In a statement his family spoke of man who loved the outdoors and fishing.

They said: "We are still trying to accept that Scott was taken from us so suddenly and tragically. He is our son, brother, father, uncle and friend. We have many memories of his life which we will cherish forever.

"As a child Scott attended St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s school then The Burton Borough, as did his older siblings, Adele and Wesley. He was a builder by trade and his dad, Pete, worked alongside him as his labourer.

"He loved the outdoors and was passionate about his hobbies of fishing and shooting, his way of relaxing.

"He leaves two beautiful daughters, Isobelle and Maisy, whom he loved very much.

"One of the things we have learned in the past weeks, which has made us proud and brought much comfort, is just how popular Scott was.

"We, his parents, Pete and Jackie, would like to thank all who have sent cards, flowers, messages and for your support.