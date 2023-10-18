Fitness workers plan sleep-out to support Telford crisis centre

Chris Clarke, Kitty Gibson, and Stuart Bull from Anytime Fitness in Lawley are three of the five people taking part in the fundraiser.

A team of five people from Anytime Fitness in Lawley, Telford, will be outside the former Wilko building at Telford's Southwater from 7am on Saturday, November 4, until 7am the following day.

Chris Clarke, 32, general manager at Anytime Fitness, said he was aware they would only experience a fraction of the "horrible" hardship rough sleepers face, but that he and his colleagues wanted to do something to support Telford Crisis Support.

He said: "I saw the foodbank at the crisis centre had completely run out of six-to-12-month baby supplies and it breaks my heart to see that.

Chris Clarke, Kitty Gibson, and Stuart Bull

"They literally had nothing on the shelves. I just think you expect this stuff to happen in big cities not in your home town."

The group of five, which includes Kitty Gibson, Lewis Harper, Stuart Bull and Callum Sermon, will have buckets to collect change from any members of the public who want to support them.

It is not the first time the fitness centre has taken on the challenge, having raised more than £1,000 with a 12 hour sleep-out two years ago.

They will only be taking their clothes, and sleeping bags for the 24 hours, with Chris saying they are just hoping it does not rain.

He said: "We know it is nothing compared to what people who are doing it every night have to experience but we just want to do what we can to help Telford Crisis Support."

Telford Crisis Support provides a range of help for people, including emergency food support, practical support for babies and toddlers, pre-loved school uniforms, community projects, wellbeing support and link worker support.