Telford stalker jailed for 'serious and persistent' breaches of restraining order

Aaron Lewis, 29, of The Rock, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

He admitted three breaches of a restraining order, one charge of stalking, one of possession of a bladed article, and another of criminal damage.

Judge, Recorder David Lock, was told that offences had taken place in July this year.

Danae Larham, prosecuting, said that Lewis had repeatedly telephoned his ex-partner over a number of days, in breach of a previous restraining order – on one occasion around 30 times in a day.

The court was told Lewis had also turned up at her property and had run off before police arrived.

Ms Larham said he had attended a second time on another occasion when the victim was out and a friend was looking after the house.

The court heard Lewis had told the person he needed to use the bathroom so was allowed into the house.

But moments later a disturbance was heard upstairs and Lewis was breaking items in the victim's bedroom – damaging a TV and a fan.

He then took two knives from the kitchen, made threats and stabbed a Ring doorbell on the property, before being arrested.

Ms Larham read a statement which detailed how the experience had left the victim with anxiety and depression, had limited her own social activities and means she now rarely goes out.

Alexa Carrier, mitigating, said that Lewis had been making progress following a previous prison sentence, and had carried out a voluntary programme of alcohol rehab, but had relapsed – which was the trigger for the offences.

She added: "He is sorry and did not want to cause any harm."

Sentencing, Recorder Lock said: "You pleaded guilty and were referred up to this court for a series of serious and persistent breaches of a restraining order.

"You contacted her over a period of about three weeks, on numerous occasions.

"On one occasion you made 20 telephone calls to her on one evening. You turned up to her house, you destroyed property, you took knives and you then threatened you would stab her.

"These are really serious offences and they are aggravated by the fact they put you in breach of a suspended sentence order."

He added: "These were multiple breaches, you also pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, to stalking, and to criminal damage."

Lewis was jailed for a total of 28 months – 14 months for the most recent offences, and 14 months for the activation of a previous suspended sentence.