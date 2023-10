The vehicle was "fully" on fire in St Leonard's Road, Malinslee, a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

The owner was at the scene, though no indication of cause was given.

The fire service spokeswoman said: "At 6.42pm on Wednesday, October 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford. Crews extinguished using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus."