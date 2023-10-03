Celebration as park volunteers mark 20 years

The Friends of Telford Town Park have been part of maintaining and enhancing the popular parks, such as the Coronation Garden, for the past 20 years.

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) committee, volunteers, and councillors from across the town were joined by the High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn MBE, as they gathered to look back at the team’s successes over the last two decades.

The High Sheriff praised the "amazing work" and said she was honoured to be invited to the celebration.

Addressing those present she said: “Celebrating 20 years is special.

“The work that volunteers have been doing to keep the green lungs of this fabulous town going is wonderful.

“You got the Queens Award for Service, to get that is testament to the amazing work that you all do. Absolutely incredible.

“We now understand the importance of green space for our physical and mental well being and what you do epitomises the real strength of the people of our borough.

“You work together to ensure that your wider community benefits – thank you as High Sheriff and also personally for everything you do, I don’t think you realise the impact you have on your community.”

Chair of the thriving volunteer group Chris Pettman welcomed the guests and thanked all those who had supported the friends along the way, in particular the Southwater Event Group without which, he said, the evening could not have taken place.

He said: "We are here to celebrate 20 years of Friends of Telford Town Park. It is quite a momentous occasion and I cannot believe 20 years have gone by since we started all of this."

Councillor Carolyn Healy was representing council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies and said: "I really wanted to say how grateful we are for the work you do as the Friends.

"It's amazing to see the group continue over the years and also grow over the years.

"We have over 300 parks and open spaces and we couldn't manage these parks and spaces without volunteers like you.

"Thank you so much for all of your efforts and long may it continue."

The event, at the Ramada Hotel in Telford on Friday, September 29, was attended by more than 40 people.

A timeline of the FOTTP’s successes over the years, which has been on display in the Southwater Library, was brought to the celebration evening.

There was also a display of all the awards the group have received over the years as well as a photo montage on a big screen along with entertainment from Shropshire magician Colin Dorning MBE.

The Friends meet every Wednesday morning at Telford Town Park and mainly work on the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens.