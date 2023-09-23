Slick response from fire crew to oil spill in Telford

By David Tooley

Firefighters were slick with their response when a bucket of engine oil spilled over.

One fire appliance was rushed from Wellington to reports of a fuel spillage in Sinclair Gardens, Ketley, at 11.53am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 11:53 on Saturday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Fuel Leak/Spillage Small in Telford.

"The incident involved engine oil which had spilled from a bucket and caused a five metre spillage. Fire crews used absorbent mats from their environmental grab pack."

The crew stop message was sent at 12.14pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

