Rail delays between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton due to broken down train

Rail delays between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

Services are delayed and some are being cancelled due to the broken down train between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

National Rail website says that lines have been reopened but the disruption is expected to continue into the morning, and trains running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton may still be cancelled or delayed up to 30 minutes.

Tania Taylor, a passenger stuck at Oakengates station due to the delays said: "The train was going nowhere and we were told there was an engine issue.

"There are lots of very wet people just hanging around with nowhere to go and I can imagine it is causing chaos to other services."