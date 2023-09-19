Powercut in Telford as National Grid works to restore supplies

By Megan Howe

National Grid has received reports of a power cut in Telford and its surrounding areas.

The postcodes affected are TF7 and TF8, covering the areas of Madeley, Woodside, Cuckoo Oak, Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale.

Engineers are working to restore power in these areas and are aiming to restore all supplies by 10am.

For the latest updates visit powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/alerts.

