Powercut in Telford as National Grid works to restore supplies

Row erupts over Shropshire car lot after owner kicked off for Channel 4 quiz show contestant
Premium
National Grid has received reports of a power cut in Telford and its surrounding areas.
The postcodes affected are TF7 and TF8, covering the areas of Madeley, Woodside, Cuckoo Oak, Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale.
Engineers are working to restore power in these areas and are aiming to restore all supplies by 10am.
Apologies for the #powercut in #Telford #TF7 #TF8 & surrounding areas. Our engineers are working on the issue and aim to restore all supplies by 10:00. Geraint— National Grid UK Customers (ex-WPD) (@gridcustomersuk) September 19, 2023
For the latest updates visit powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/alerts.